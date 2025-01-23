Busy day planned for Riverton club

The Riverton Trotting Club has a fantastic day planned when it holds its annual Cup Day race meeting at the Riverton Racecourse on Sunday.

A great day of harness racing featuring the Carriers Arms Riverton Cup and the Neville Cleaver Fishing Aparima Trot, both for a stake of $20,000 and over a distance of 2800m, headline the day.

The racing is backed up by a tremendous day of entertainment.

Anyone can take part in the heads/tails game with a prize of a $250 Prezzy Card. Just pick a head or tails each time the coin is tossed and the last person standing takes the prize.

Fashion in the Field is for men and women with a 1960s-inspired theme and some great prizes.

There will be children packs and activity book giveaways for the children, plus activities such as bumper balls and bouncy castles. It is all free.

The first race is expected to begin about noon and entry to the course is free.

By Lindsay Beer