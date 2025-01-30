Camping out for the challenge? Rebooth will happily take your tent

Rebooth co-founder Maddison Booth and her father Gavin are collecting donated tents that will allow people to afford a family holiday without the expense. PHOTO: SUPPLIED Donate your tent to a worthy cause, this is Rebooth's latest mission.

The organisation, formerly known as The Shoe Booth, changed its name to Rebooth because its vision has grown and tents were the next item they would like to collect, Gavin Booth said.

Mr Booth said he would like to accumulate a selection of donated tents so they could be loaned to people who wanted to take their family on a holiday but not afford to buy one.

He especially hoped Burt Munro Challenge attendees who would be camping at the event would consider donating their tents afterwards.

He was encouraged to pursue the idea because he saw it as a potential solution for the many people impacted by the cost of living crisis who could not afford a holiday break with their families.

"It's encouraging Southlanders to get out there and explore Southland and have rich quality times with their family."

"Southland is at our doorstep and what a great opportunity to create memories and experience Southland as a family, as a cost-affordable holiday."

Rebooth would also welcome airbeds and sleeping mats, but would not be able to accept items like sleeping bags because of health reasons.

Mr Booth said he was sharing his vision with a friend who immediately offered to donate an unused family tent.

In February 2022, redistributing unwanted children's shoes to families was the first initiative of Mr Booth's wife Donagh and daughter Maddison under the name "The Shoe Booth".

But the vision quickly expanded to include a collection of high school formal gowns and suits to loan to students for annual formals.

The idea then expanded further and was soon followed by a popular annual free uniform give away.

Donated tents can be dropped off at South Alive (262 Ness St), Hunting and Fishing (Leet St) and The Cancer Society (149 Spey St).