Children's cheer

PHOTO: SUPPLIED Southland Hospital paediatricians Ben Campbell (left) and Parag Tambe swapped their white coats for elf costumes to help brighten the day of

patients in the children's ward at Southland Hospital.

Ward staff customised each of the ward's doors in a Decorate a Christmas Door competition as part of the season’s celebrations.

The Southland Express understands one of Santa’s secret little helpers, Toby the Elf, has been quietly doing his rounds in the children’s ward and giving Santa regular updates of how everyone is doing.

He has also been letting Santa know which children will be in hospital on Christmas Day so Santa knows where to find them.