Church hopes to make connections

Church@ Pastor Jono Cook. PHOTO: TONI McDONALD

Many may think it odd to open a new church while others closed their doors.

But Church@ Pastor Jono Cook said contrary to appearances, churches were growing.

Church@’s vision was to plant congregations in the local community and decided the Donovan Primary School hall in Waikiwi would host the newly launched church.

"We just feel there is a need for the church to be represented in the communities.

"Some mainstream churches are struggling, because they don’t have the younger generations coming through.

"As a church, we have an incredible sense of responsibility to make sure we leave a legacy for the younger generation."

He believed while there were many living in the city who professed a faith, many were not attending a local church.

Mr Cook said some people avoided churches because of past offences from congregations or leaders, but he hoped this could change.

"There’s a big shift that needs to come — it’s time to come back and be part of the community because the reality is you can’t do life alone.

"Everything starts with a choice. As a leader, if I can meet with everybody who has been hurt by the church, the one thing I would say to them, ‘On behalf of the church, I’m sorry’.

"We want people to come and belong."

To be within the communities would be more beneficial for church-goers as it was easier to see and meet their needs, he said.

"If we hear needs we’re able to respond."

An example of this was the new Donovan church would also offer a food and clothing bank where people could take whatever they needed.

They also will host a country hoedown dine-and-dance at the Otatara Community Centre on Saturday, which will raise funds for Hospice Southland.

It followed a successful event in 2022 which raised $20,000 for the Southland Charity Hospital.

Mr Cook said it was through personal connection they were able to help.

"Whether it’s directly with the person or someone who knows of someone.

"It’s not a handout, but a hand up and it’s something small, but it’s something we can do."

In the 2023 Census, 37.5% (20,849) of Invercargill’s 55,599 residents affiliated themselves as Christians.

- By Toni McDonald