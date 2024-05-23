A clean sweep for some tipsters

Well, it was certainly a much easier round to pick, and a smattering of tipsters picked all six games. Surprisingly the Drua win (they always win at home!) tripped a lot of them up.

The Canes did enough at home to pick up the points over Moana Pasifika, but they will need to lift again this week. The Moana boys were in the game, however, and fought all the way. The Chiefs rested a few and were unconvincing against the Rebels who had their chances to snatch it.

The Drua always win at home and disposed of the Reds quite comfortably, and if they tip over the Landers on Sunday could finish 7th. What have the Crusaders got to do to win? Went it goes bad, it goes very bad. This time undone by a dubious penalty try from a muffled shot at goal by the Brumbies. I know it’s the rules, but would a try have been scored? The Landers went to the Garden of Eden, came, saw and were ultimately conquered. The Blues were just too strong defensively for the Highlanders. The game against the Drua looms as crucial. The Mercurial Force at home dished it up to the woeful “Tahs” who just can’t get out of their own way.

Two of our tipsters predicted all 6 results. Ben from Shoe Clinic has stormed to the top of the table by one from Shane from GWDs. The other was Reece from RDR so good work lads.

So, what happens this week? The Chiefs are at home to the Hurricanes and nearly too close to call. I’ll stick with the Canes (12-) because their pack is stronger, and I still suspect the Chiefs are “flat track bullies”.

The Brumbies (12-) are at home in Canberra and have a lot to play for as they could finish as high as second with the easier run in. But the Rebels are still in fight for the playoffs so there won’t be much in it. Moana Pasifika (12-) host the Waratahs and are due and deserve a win. Moana Pasifika just.

The Crusaders are at home to the Blues (12-) in the comp’s biggest rivalry. The Canterbury will front as they have nothing to lose, but the Blues will extinguish their candle late on the back of their great pack.

The Reds (12-) host the Force and surely win this game, but don’t dismiss the Force entirely. Finally, it's the big one at Greenhouse. The Drua have chartered a plane for a hit and run mission against the Landers on Sunday. But the Landers (12-) will bounce back and get the win to thank the faithful for their support and guarantee a top 8 spot. Good punting team!

- By Paul Dwyer