Close losses on the road

Angus Simmers, of Southland, tackles Xavi Taele, of Auckland, during the round seven Bunnings Warehouse NPC match between Auckland and Southland at Eden Park, last Saturday. PHOTOS: HANNAH PETERS/GETTY IMAGES

The Southland Stags let themselves down on the field during their trip to the North Island last week.

After two close losses, the Stags have now dropped down the National Provincial Championship points table to 13th of the 14 teams.

The Stags lost 26-21 to a weak Manawatu team in Palmerston North on Wednesday night, before going on to lose 27-19 to Auckland on a sunny Sunday afternoon at Eden Park.

The Stags led 14-nil after a mediocre 50 minutes of rugby against Manawatu. The next 30 minutes is best forgotten.

The Stags made plenty of team and individual errors during this match.

Wing Viliame Fine was playing well before he got sent off after 60 minutes for what was judged to be a high tackle.

Loose forwards Blair Ryall and Hayden Michaels did their part, as did backline members Isaac Te Tamaki, Charlie Powell and Michael Manson.

Jack Sexton, of Southland, charges forward.

The Stags quickly switched focus to Auckland for their third game in 10 days.

The highlight of the first half for Southland was when openside flanker Leroy Ferguson scored a try off the back of an impressive rolling maul.

In general, the Stags did not value their ball possession and again made too many errors in the first half. The Stags let in three tries during the 10 minutes before the break to trail 24-7.

After the resumption, Southland’s impressive wingers Michael Manson and Charlie Powell scored tries to reduce the margin to 24-19 with 15 minutes remaining.

Auckland kicked a penalty goal with seven minutes remaining, and held on to win 27-19.

Stags No 8 Semisi Tupo Ta’ieloa was again a standout performer, with fellow loose forwards Ryall, Ferguson and Michaels also outperforming the Auckland loosies.

Hayden Michaels, of Southland, on the charge at Eden Park.

The Stags, at their best, would’ve won both of their games last week but instead they came home with just the one bonus point that they earned against Manawatu.

Southland now has two home games left to finish the season; the first is against Waikato this Sunday at 2.05pm. The last game is against North Harbour the following Saturday at 4.35pm.

- By John Langford

Representative rugby results:

Southland Country U18 40 — Otago Metro U17 28.

Southland Metro U18 0 — Otago Country 50.

Southland U16 Boys 31 — Southland U16 Spikers 3.

Southland U18 Girls 19 — Hannon Shield 42.

Southland U16 Girls 27 — Otago Metro Gold 17.