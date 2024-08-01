Club digs deep for annual fundraiser for hospice

PHOTO: NINA TAPU

A hearty handshake and smile is exchanged between Invercargill Workingmen’s Club president Norman Wilson (centre) and Hospice Southland chief executive Flora Gilkison as he hands her the club’s annual donation, along with spud dig co-ordinator Arnie Palmer.

Mr Wilson said the club had been making donations to Hospice Southland for the past five years.

"It’s just our way of giving back to the hospice because they do such great work."

The local club ran its annual "spud dig day" to raise the money.

"Our members get involved and enter the spud dig competition by digging for the biggest spuds and entering their potato into the contest, proceeds from the dig go straight to the Hospice Southland donation," Mr Wilson said.

Mr Palmer said the event was a great family day out to do something positive for the community.

Ms Gilkison said Hospice Southland would use this year’s donation to go towards the ambulance transfer of patients.

"This will be a real help for people in these vulnerable times and we are so grateful to the Invercargill Workingmen’s Club for their support.