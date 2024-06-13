Club receives international recognition

Invercargill’s Inner Wheel Club has received international accolades for its work in the community.

Inner Wheel international president Zenaida Farcon said the citation honoured the club’s commitment to projects that had significantly improved the lives of marginalised individuals.

Ten out of New Zealand’s 40clubs were chosen for the citation.

The Invercargill club is one of more than 4000 international clubs across 100 countries which had more than 100,000 members.

Inner Wheel New Zealand past president Alyssandra Skerrett said club members were "strong, bold and capable along with being kind, generous and compassionate".

"The contributions that all of our clubs make supports and enriches their respective communities and our members have numerous ways to meet and enjoy friendships while giving selflessly to others."

Contributions included providing funding and support for the ILT Kidzone, Books 4 Children at Christmas, Foodbank donations, Spirit of Southland, Look Good Feel Better, as well as providing silky pillows for breast cancer patients and collectors for the Daffodil Day.

Funds were also raised for the Napier Women’s Refuge and Esk Valley Children after Cyclone Gabrielle.

- By Toni McDonald