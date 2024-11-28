Colourful fundraiser to boost canteen revamp

Central Southland College will be holding a colour run on Saturday to raise funds to refurbish the school's canteen area. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The only thing that has changed at the Central Southland College canteen in the past 30 years is the menu, Home and School Association member Emma Hammond says.

But in an attempt to change that, the group is holding a colour run fundraiser on November 30 to raise money to develop the "tiny" canteen.

"I went to the school years ago and it hasn’t really changed much since then — it’s still the same wee building. It’s had a little bit of tweaking but on the whole, it hasn’t really grown with the times," Mrs Hammond said.

"The menu has definitely modernised, but the facility — the kids just sort of walk in one end and walk out the other.

"It feels like it’s a bit higgledy-piggledy."

It lacked a covered dining space for the 600 students to sit down to eat.

"It’s basically just a tuck shop were you go and get your feed and then go and walk around the school, rather than being a place to meet."

The committee was keen to support the redevelopment, but she hoped the students would take the lead, not just by supporting the colour run fundraiser on Saturday, but also on its future design.

While eating time was important, so was having a social area, Mrs Hammond said.

"Maybe some outside tables, bits and pieces of equipment. I know we live in Southland, so it’s not always possible to be outside, so maybe a bit of a covered area."

The school lacked the outdoor covered walkways or outdoor areas many other schools had, she said.

"If the weather’s fine I think they just stay outside, but if the weather’s manky they go into the locker bays — it’s been like that forever.

"It would be nice to create a bit of ambience ... the area is lovely and you can sit under trees, but it’s not well defined."

Mrs Hammond believed canteens were not covered by Ministry of Education funding.

"Anything to do with the canteen has to be funded independently of the school, which makes it quite challenging."

She hoped the colour run would be a fun event that would attract families for a fun day out.

Participants would run an obstacle course of tyres, bendy poles and a slippery slide while dodging being bombarded with coloured powder bombs.

The $5 entry fee (or $20 for a family) kept it a realistic cost for families.

With a 10am start, live music, barbecue, sausage sizzles and coffee carts would all be on hand to refresh participants and build the carnival atmosphere for a fun community event, she said.

- By Toni McDonald