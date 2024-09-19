Combined shows bring petal power to Te Anau centre

National Daffodil show committee convener Laura Shefford admires a daffodil in her garden in Te Anau.

Two prestigious floral shows will combine flower power and bloom to life on the same weekend.

The 98th South Island National Daffodil Show will be held in conjunction with the 50th Te Anau Spring Flower Show on September 28-29.

The Te Anau Flower Show committee has been working tirelessly over the past weeks making sure everything is in place to show off an amazing display of daffodils from national and local growers.

Te Anau Flower Show committee member Judy Matthews said the spring show was instigated 50 years ago by Betty Dodds.

"In her memory, a trophy is awarded in the novice daffodil section.

"Mrs Joan Clark, who entered the very first show, will judge the floral art section this year."

Twenty-one exhibitors from as far north as Huntly, will take part in the National Daffodil Show.

The sections in the show are daffodil x four divisions, cut flower, floral art and a children’s division.

Entries for the Te Anau show will be received on Friday, September 27, from 10am-5pm.

Both shows will open to the public next Saturday from 2pm-6pm and Sunday from 9am-3pm.

The shows are being held in the RealNZ Community Events Centre on Luxmore Dr in Te Anau.

Entry is by gold coin and children can enter for free.

Morning and afternoon tea is available for purchase on both days.

For local show entries, people could email Judy Matthews at apcjdm@xtra.co.nz