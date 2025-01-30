Coming home to hallowed ground

Photo: Getty Images

The dream of playing for the Highlanders on Rugby Park may come true for a young Southlander.

For Southland Stags hooker Jack Taylor, being selected to play for the Highlanders when they face the Crusaders on his home turf may become a reality next week.

The chance to play on the hallowed grounds of Rugby Park, in front of whānau and friends, for a special Waitangi Day clash, is the "stuff of dreams" and will be all the more sweeter if his team wins.

"[The Stags and Highlanders] are both very special teams to play for.

"Obviously, [they’re] two teams I grew up watching and always had the dream to play for, so, I’m just living out my childhood dream at the moment, playing for both teams and I love putting all my energy into both teams.

"It’d be cool to wear a Highlanders jersey down home for the first time," Taylor said.

The former Southland Boys’ High School student quickly established himself in the professional rugby space in the preseason of 2023, when he scored two tries for the Highlanders in a friendly against the Crusaders.

"It’s obviously an awesome club that has a lot of history, it’s produced a lot of good players and seen a lot of good players play for it.

"I’m just very grateful each day I get to turn up and live this dream and [I’m] trying to do my best for the players that have played before, and also for our awesome fans that we’ve got down in this region," he said.

The 21-year-old considered the 2015 Highlanders team as "influential" players who "just all worked hard for each other and were playing some awesome rugby".

He hoped this year’s Highlanders would emulate their performance.

Playing rugby was always part of his DNA, with a father who had previously strapped on his boots and a brother who plays for Otago,

Taylor was grateful for the opportunities and was not taking his chances for granted.

"I’m just very grateful and I’m just working hard and trying to get better each day so I can make a decent career out of it."

The Highlanders take on the Crusaders at Rugby Park in Invercargill on Thursday, February 6.