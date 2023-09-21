Community feedback sought for CBD

The future for Esk St West and Wachner Pl in Invercargill is on the city council’s radar. PHOTO: FILE

Invercargill’s facelift is set to continue, as community consultation is sought for several inner-city projects.

In a report presented to the council last week, the Moving Forward with City Block and City Centre Streets Consultation Document offered three unique yet adjacent points for the community to consider — a financing restructure for Invercargill Central, the future for Esk St West and Wachner Pl, and a CCTV management policy.

Finance and projects committee chairman Cr Grant Dermody said major work to rejuvenate and rebuild the Invercargill CBD began in 2020 and that consultation outlined its next steps.

"Council is committed to supporting the economic development of Invercargill and Bluff. Building on the momentum created by these developments is the next step in our growth," he said.

The community is being asked to consider how council can integrate the new city centre through Wachner Pl to the new hotel on Esk St West, restructure the balance sheet of the new Invercargill Central mall and a draft CCTV policy.

"We need to think about how we welcome visitors to our city and connect them to the city centre. Making the entrance through Wachner Pl as engaging as possible is critical."

The council is also considering ways to continue to nurture growth and development by supporting Invercargill Central.

Two options are the council’s holding company providing additional share equity and potentially an increased loan facility for longer.

Acting finance and assurance group manager Patricia Christie said both options would increase Invercargill Central’s financial security but had different risks and benefits for the council.

"Neither option will increase rates," she said.

Mr Dermody said the community was invited to give feedback on the CCTV policy being developed by the council, which would cover things like where new cameras could be located, how the council would make sure the public knew about them and how they would keep the footage secure.

The consultation period ends on October 14.