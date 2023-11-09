Community hub needs help

Kennington Public Hall committee secretary Frances Gibbs is trying to raise $20,000 to get the roof repaired on the community hall. PHOTO: MARK JOHN

A hall which has served as a community hub for more than 100 years in Southland needs help to get some vital repair work done.

The Kennington Hall has been the venue for a small community just north of Invercargill and has hosted many weddings, birthdays and community events including Christmas in the park and Anzac Day services.

However, the hall’s roof is in need of major repairs and its committee members are calling on the community to chip in $20,000.

Kennington Hall Committee secretary Frances Gibbs said the committee had been working on bringing the hall up to speed for about five years.

"We’re passionate about saving the hall because there are many around Southland that have been closed or demolished or are sitting there in ruins and I didn’t want that to happen in our wee community."

She said they had managed to complete smaller maintenance projects like getting new windows, rewiring and painting but a new roof was coming at a large cost.

"We’ve secured some funds and have some funds of our own but we’re falling short, and I suppose we’re doing a big old pledge because it’s too valuable to lose."

Ms Gibbs said the hall had been a part of Kennington’s foundation.

She said many couples who lived in the area would have met at dances hosted at the hall.

"There’s been many couples in the district that had met at a dance at Kennington and it’s got a beautiful history in that respect."

The committee had set up a Givealittle page for the community to donate to.