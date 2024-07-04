Crunch time for club rugby semifinals

Eastern Northern Barbarians flanker Leroy Ferguson has lock Woody Kirkwood giving him a helping hand as they try to break through the Star defence in a Rugby Southland premier game at the Gore A&P Showgrounds in May. The Barbarians will meet Pirates Old Boys and Star will play Woodlands in the semifinals on Saturday. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

It is semifinal time this weekend for two of the Southland Club Rugby grades.

The Eastern Northern Barbarians are at full strength and look to have a good chance of beating Pirates Old Boys in one of the premier grade semifinals at Oreti Park at noon on Saturday. Top qualifiers Star will play Woodlands at the same time on Les George Oval.

Due to last week’s Matariki holiday, two of the premier grade games were played on Thursday night.

The Barbarians beat Marist 45-5 under the lights at Miller St.

Marist coach Derek Manson said his team didn’t fire a shot in the first half.

"We were a bit flat and they put four tries on us. We played much better in the second half; once the boys chanced their arm — they played some nice footy."

Openside Bradley Ray was Marist’s best, while the props Tevita Pole and Hamdahn Tuipulotu put in big shifts.

Manson said Marist’s best performer this year was No 8 Jackson Bevin, while blindside James Edwin-Raimona improved each week in his first year of premier grade rugby.

"He is one for the future and lock Hunter Areaiiti-Burgess is also still young; he can do some freakish things in the lineouts with his big wing span."

Manson said the club was disappointed not to qualify for the semifinals.

"We beat Woodlands twice and most of our performances were better than the score-lines sometimes read. This was a rebuild year and everybody is set to return next season. We enjoyed the footy; our spirits were high right through to this last weekend."

Blues and Woodlands played under lights at Les George Oval. Woodlands rolled out a strong squad and won the game 49-19.

Blues coach Fili Tagicakibau said his team was full of energy and put up a good fight.

"A few crucial decisions didn’t go our way and we chose a few wrong options that cost us points."

Blues hooker Tupou Kaufononga was dynamic around the paddock and big try-scoring lock Jaye Naqianivalu was a handful with his ball-running. Halfback Oscar Kaufononga played his usual high tempo game and defended well.

Tagicakibau said Kaufononga could play anywhere in the backline and would go well in the Stags squad. He also liked the look of Woodlands’ young blindside Justin Shaw.

"Southland needs to hold on to that boy, he’s got the x factor."

The Blues team struggled through their 150th year after losing a host of their top players in the preseason. Stags halfback Jay Renton and wing Michael Manson left for America, and their best loose forward Billy Andrew and lock Albert Qoro broke limbs.

Former Galbraith Shield winning Blues coaches Tagicakibau and Mark Crosbie are stepping aside next season to help the club in other ways.

Star beat Pirates Old Boys 62-8 at Oreti Park on Saturday afternoon to finish the round-robin phase of the premier competition.

Although Pirates were without some key players and had a bad run of injuries during the game, this was still a concerning performance from the reigning champions.

Albion provided the highlight in the division one competition on Saturday when they beat Edendale 22-19 during Albion’s 125th anniversary weekend celebrations.

Edendale’s best player was prop Luke Muir, while outside back Bevan Weallens put in a good effort in his 150th game for the Magpies.

Wyndham enjoyed a 31-14 win against Pioneer in Gore. Wyndham were dominant from the start and got out to a 28-nil lead at one stage.

Blindside Jaden Walsh was man of the match and left wing Max Bryson scored three of Wyndham’s four tries.

First five Michael Robinson landed all of the conversions and added a penalty goal. No 8 Matt McRae played his 150th game for Wyndham.

Tokanui earned their first win of the season on Friday afternoon in Te Anau, 35-18.

The division two quarterfinals were played on Saturday afternoon.

The top qualifiers Riverton beat Bush Pirates 26-5, while Waikiwi won 40-14 on their home ground against Mataura.

Midlands put an end to the Otautau Ohai Nightcaps season with a 22 nil win in Winton, while Mossburn pulled off a 20-12 upset win against Wakatipu B in Queenstown.

Riverton will play Mossburn and Waikiwi will host Midlands in the division two semifinals on Saturday July 13.

In the women’s competition, Albion will host Blues in one semifinal at 12.30pm on Saturday and Star will play Wakatipu in the other at Oreti Park.

The last of the division one round-robin games are being played this week.

- By John Langford

Draw:

Division One: Edendale v Wyndham, Friday 7pm; Tokanui v Albion 1.15pm, Saturday. Vikings v Te Anau, 1.30pm in Riversdale, Saturday. Pioneer v Bye.

Results — Division One: Wyndham 31, Pioneer 14; Tokanui 35, Te Anau 18; Albion 22, Edendale 19.

Division Two (Quarterfinals): Riverton 28, Bush Pirates 5; Waikiwi 40, Mataura 14; Midlands 22, Ohai-Nightcaps 0; Mossburn 20, Wakatipu 10.

Senior B: Bluff 46, Marist 15; Woodlands 31, Blues 15; Pirates-Old Boys 36, Star 14.

Women: Blues 25, Pioneer 14; Albion 39, Wakatipu 31; Star beat Midlands by default.