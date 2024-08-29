Dancers ready to step out

Margot Sutherland is reconnecting with her rock’n'roll moves after taking part in the first RWTS. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Step by step, thedancers are getting ready for their big night.

Over 12 weeks, nine members of the Invercargill Rock‘n’Roll Club have been tutoring their dance partners, who include entertainers, councillors and businesspeople, in preparation for the big night on September 7.

While there will be one new face on the dance floor, the dance crew is made up of previous contestants.

Margot Sutherland made her debut at the first event, 14 years ago.

"I was part of the original line-up so it is definitely challenging to be back.

"But I had such a great time in my first time — it was an amazing event to be part of and it was my first time doing rock’n’roll dancing — so learning a new style of dance was great.

"Now I am 14 years older, my abilities have changed, but my dance partner is great so I have no expectation, just to have fun."

Lyndall Ludlow agrees — she was a last-minute addition in the 2022 event and had only three weeks to practise.

"Last time I had three weeks to practise, but this time I am having way more time to think about it and I am way more nervous and concerned," she said with a laugh.

"I’m feeling more pressure this time, but I love to dance. Just to get the chance to dance with other people who are there for the same reason is great."

Kelvin Templeton is returning after first hitting the dance floor eight years ago.

He said his nerves had not changed much from the first time to this one.

"I am not letting myself think about that too much at this point. I am just focusing on the rehearsals, learning the routine."

Templeton said he decided to take on the challenge again because he liked to dance, as well as to support the Invercargill Rock’n’ Roll Club fundraiser.

"I just want to make the most of it and do better than the first time."

This year there is one new face among the "all stars" dancers.

While Corbyn Shuttleworth is used to performing in musicals, this will be his first time doing throws, sweeps and rocking the dance floor.

"It is something completely different.

"I’ve done musical shows over the years and I thought I would walk into this with a bit of rhythm — but to be honest it has been a complete change.

"I am lucky to have a great teacher who knows a lot about it."

Corbyn also has a personal challenge on the night — he will be competing against his More FM workmate and boss, Simon Edwards.

"I think since I’ve been announced as the mystery dancer, it started a camaraderie between us.

"But I told my partner my biggest goal is to beat my boss," he said.

Charity Hospital board member Melissa Vining, entertainer Liv Cochrane, musical theatre performer and director Craig Waddell and Cycling Southland executive member Erin Criglington complete the dancers’ team.