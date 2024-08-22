DG Team of the season

GK — Oscar Hernandez (Queens Park) — The best keeper, a good find for Park who were struggling for a keeper at the start of the season.

RB – Tiaki Gillies (Queens Park AFC) — An easy choice. Performances were rewarded with SPL game time. Capable of performances beyond his years.

CB – Aju Zachariah (Queens Park AFC) — Reliable at the back. Very rarely puts a foot wrong. A good season and deserves a title.

CB — Kevin Singh (Thistle FC) — A good season for Thistle, a tough choice between him and Zhifang Wang, and Matt McLean from Park performed well at CB but he moves to the left to accommodate.

LB – Matt McLean (Queens Park AFC) — A key to Park’s title. Gives 100% and is a utility player. As effective at the back as he is going forward. Solid alongside Zachariah this season. I labelled him "unorthodox" last season. That hasn’t changed, but let’s add "mercurial" this year.

RM — Sheraan Mohammed (Thistle FC) — A pivotal figure for Thistle but can be prone to discipline issues in certain games. Performances just trump discipline this time but he needs to reign it in to reach his potential.

CM – Rithvy Goundar (Gore Wanderers) — Been involved in many of Gore’s better performances this season. When he is on form, Gore are dangerous.

CM — Joel Murray — A calming influence and a natural leader, an important figure in Park’s league success. Needs to be included here and takes the captain’s armband.

LM — Zac Owen Gear (Queens Park) — Another player who floats between DG and the SPL. Normally seen on the right or in the middle, he will have to settle for the left here to accommodate. He loves being on the park and playing Owen Gear is a bit like taking your dog to the beach and letting him off the lead.

ST – Brayan Orobio (Queens Park AFC) — Another key figure in Park’s league success. Started the season in Division 1 but found his rightful place in DG where he came alive. He scored some crucial goals for Park and is an easy pick for the team of the season.

ST – Jose Rodriguez (Thistle FC) — He should be the first name on the team sheet, but I hesitated here, discipline has let him down. His sending-off against Park and his subsequent ban arguably cost his side a shot at the title. I agonised over his inclusion, but he is the best player in the league, so has to be included.

Bench

GK — Cody Alexander (Gore Wanderers) — Was confined to the bench earlier in the season but made the position his own which is what edges him in the race for a spot, with Thistle’s Patrick Bray running him close.

Ashton Wadsworth — Misses out on a starting berth by the smallest of margins and would definitely see game time here. A good future bet.

Jesús Castillo (Thistle FC) — Similar to Wadsworth, unlucky to miss out on a starting berth but would definitely feature.

Nshuti Honore (Thistle FC) — A diamond in the rough. Good on the ball but he needs work. Will offer more next season but showed some flare and excitement in some dull encounters.

Ben Patterson (Queens Park) — An inconsistent season for Patterson, but when he was available on the pitch, Park shone. Previous SPL experience puts him a class above when fit and in the mood.

Sam Christie (Old Boys AFC) — It has been a tough season for Old Boys, but Christie has been consistently on the score sheet, so he makes the bench.

Just missing out

Zhifang Wang (Thistle FC) — A good backup to have after a consistent season but experience denies him a berth this year.

Hayden Edwards (Old Boys AFC) — Unlucky not to make the cut, a good season in a tough squad.

Patrick Bray (Thistle FC) — Arguably the most consistent in terms of starts and unlucky not to make the squad.

Ganesh Thapa (Queens Park) — Should be in the team, misses out due to numbers only. A great season for the striker.

Spencer Cunliffe (Queens Park) — A class player when available. Enough said.