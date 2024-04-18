Diamonds Day a big event for Southern Harness Racing

Gail Paisley, of Woodlands, won the Coats & Schuck Jewellers and Invercargill Harness Racing Club Diamond Ring promotion at last year’s Diamonds Day. PHOTO: MONICA TORETTO

The premier meeting of the southern harness racing season – Diamonds Day – will take place at Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill this Sunday.

Diamonds Day is a massive day on track with feature races including the prestigious Group 1 Diamond Creek Farm 2YO Classic which carries a stake of $110,000 plus the Group 2 finals of the Alabar NZ Southern Supremacy Stakes and the Macca Lodge/Nevele R Stud Southern Oaks. Both carry a stake of $60,000 while the final of the Regent Car Court Southern Cup Series is also on the programme featuring a stake of $40,000.

Meanwhile, patrons can get among the winning as one lucky woman will take home a diamond ring valued at more than $5000 courtesy of a competition supported by Coats & Schuck Jewellers and the Invercargill Harness Racing Club and it could not be easier.

Each time a woman places a $5 bet on course they will receive a coupon to fill in to place in one of the buckets around the course. One of those coupons will be drawn out in the grand prize draw in the birdcage during the afternoon and the person who filled in that coupon will take home the ring.

"The Invercargill Harness Racing Club is thrilled to be holding its second Group 1 event of the season after already hosting the Ascot Park Hotel Invercargill Cup in December," club president Craig Heyrick said.

"The main attraction off the track will be the annual Diamond Ring Giveaway courtesy of Coats & Schuck Jewellers and the club.

"This ring is valued at over $5000 and we anticipate a large crowd on course on the day."

Women will also receive a free glass of wine on arrival to the course.

There are still a very limited number of hospitality options available.

Admission to the course will be free. The first race commences at noon and the last of 10 is scheduled for 4.38pm.