Endurance races to open season

The Lamborghini Huracan GT3 of Glen Brazier and Andrew Waite during the recent North Island Endurance Series. PHOTO: GEOFF RIDDER/SUPPLIED

Endurance racing returns to Teretonga Park in Invercargill on Saturday with Round 1 of the Racer Products South Island Endurance Series. The event will feature two 1-Hour races and a 3-Hour race.

The 3-Hour race has a smaller than usual field this year but it will not lack for quality with Invercargill driver Glen Brazier sharing his Lamborghini Huracan GT3 with Auckland driver Andrew Waite. Another Southlander, Scott O’Donnell, lines up in an Audi RS3 LMS with Steven Kelly while James Sax drives a Mercedes Benz AMG with Todd Bawden co-driving. Steve Brooks, the runner-up in last year’s 3 Hour Series, will steer an Audi R8 GT3 Evo alongside Bill Riding..

In the Class 2&3 1-Hour Race, local driver Jordan Michels will be looking to repeat his success of last year in his MARC Ford Mustang. Adam Julian, of Christchurch, was second to Michels last year and returns in his Audi R8 while the North Island Series champion Joel Giddy, of Auckland, has entered in his Mercedes Benz AMG. There are plenty of other competitive entries including Steve Brooks, Paul Kelly, Hugh Gardiner and Andrew McFarlane.

Creating a lot of interest are a pair of Australian-built IRC GT cars for South Australian John Goodacre, and last year’s Class 4&5 class winner Rhys Gould, of Christchurch.

The drivers who finished second and third last season will line up in the Class 4&5 1-Hour race again. Warren Black, of Oamaru, will be back in his Audi RS3 LMS while Pel Arnott, of Auckland, will pilot his Hyundai i30N.

Tickets, which are $15 each (plus any charges), are available from E Hayes & Sons, Dee St, Invercargill. Children 14 and under accompanied by a paying adult are free. Gate sales are $20.

Saturday’s action starts with qualifying at 9am

- By Lindsay Beer