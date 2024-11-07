Environmental view: Persistent rain for region brings challenging times

Wilma Falconer, Environment Southland chief executive

This spring has been extremely wet. The rainfall totals for September and October combined make them the wettest months on record since we started collecting this information in 1970.

The persistent rain has not only put a dampener on events scheduled across the region, but it’s also made it an extremely challenging time for our farming community.

The wet weather has caused ongoing challenges on-farm and across the region’s roads with surface flooding.

However, we’ve seen some really good examples of farmers managing effluent irrigation and ponds given we’ve received nearly double the amount of rain expected in some places across the region.

NIWA’s latest seasonal climate outlook for November to January predicts a 50% chance that La Nina develops by the end of the year which may provide a reprieve from the rainfall. La Nina typically brings dry and warm weather to Southland and NIWA is forecasting an increased prevalence of northeasterly winds which may lead to more days above 25°C than normal. Dry spells during the three-month period are also predicted and soil moisture levels and river flows are likely to be near or below normal.

Reaching out if you need support or advice is so important.

The Southland Rural Support Trust, DairyNZ, Beef+Lamb New Zealand Southern, Fonterra and Open Country Dairy have teams who are available to help and answer inquiries from rural communities.

Our staff are also available to offer advice and support in managing these tough on-farm conditions.

Farmers can call 0800 76 88 45 to talk to a land sustainability officer.

Environment Southland’s rainfall data is available in real-time on its envdata.es.govt.nz website.

— Wilma Falconer, Environment Southland chief executive