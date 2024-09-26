Fashion show puts fun in fundraiser

Zonta Club of Invercargill member Carla Werder (left) and Yours Faithfully staff member Maree Fisher are gearing up for the Zonta Fashion Show Fundraiser next month. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Get your glad rags on and glam it up for a good cause.

The Zonta Club of Invercargill will present Fashion Show 2024 — a fashion and entertainment fundraiser in support of Matahuka Young Parenting Learning Centre and Grandparents Raising Grandchildren.

The event will showcase spring and summer collections from Ballantynes, Stashh, Jane Sutherland, Armoury Fashion Boutique and Yours Faithfully.

Zonta Club of Invercargill member Carla Werder said, "We’ve created a fashion show to showcase the amazing fashion we have in Invercargill and we’ve got beautiful people here that are really passionate about fashion and making you feel and look your best."

Dunedin designer Jane Sutherland is among the stellar lineup of fashion-philes.

Her new spring collection will include her specialisation of metal art woven through clothes.

Yours Faithfully director Mary-Jane Johnstone believed it was important to give back to the community.

Her fashion ethos was that clothes should be fun and wearable.

"I’m looking forward to a great night," Ms Johnstone said.

As part of the fashion show, three deserving individuals will receive makeovers.

Two grandparents from the charity Grandparents Raising Grandchildren and a worthy recipient from MyPlace — the Matahuka Young Parenting Learning Centre would all receive a full style makeover.

There would also be fabulous entertainment from La Muse Dance Academy and an array of "surprise" artists while the models sashayed their way down the catwalk.

Venom owner and creative director Adrian Barclay would add a touch of "character and a bit of fun" as he emceed the night’s events.

Tickets to the family night out include a drink on arrival and supper.

"Grab your mates, come along for a great night.

"It is going to be an amazing opportunity to see the fashion that we’ve got and celebrate the amazing place that Invercargill is," Mrs Werder said.

The details

Zonta Club of Invercargill Fashion Show

Friday, October 4

Ascot Park Hotel, Invercargill

6pm doors open, 7pm start.

Tickets available from Ballanytnes, Armoury Fashion Boutique, Yours Faithfully and Stashh.

For more info email: invercargill@zonta.org.nz