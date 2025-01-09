Fast and fun take on golf

Getting ready to play their next Quick Six hole are (from left) Jaquie Brown, Mary Ann Winter, Daphne Fairbairn and Gwenda Benjamin, all of Invercargill. Photo: supplied

An Invercargill golf club has created a quick way to have some fun while teeing off.

Queens Park Golf Club in Kelvin St has developed a six-hole course for anyone wanting to try a quicker and shorter form of golf.

Organiser Rex McDonald said Quick Six was designed for people who wanted to have a go at golf, but did not have three to four hours to play a full round.

"Quick Six is designed to just have some fun and will take not more than 50 to 75 minutes to complete.

"The course is marked by special red tees and has its own printed score card."

McDonald said most of the usual rules would still apply for the Quick Six, but there were a few exceptions designed to speed things up.

"Speed is important in this game; there is no teeing order, it is all ‘ready’ golf, and everyone putts out from the first putt, rather than marking their ball and taking turns.

"It’s all about having fun."

He invited people interested to join club members next Wednesday between 6pm and 7pm to have a go at Quick Six.

The event is a six-week competition, but people can play for one week or as many as they like.

He said the event would not have coaching, so it would be more suited for casual golfers who had played golf before.

He advises people to try the format and see how they go.

"See how you go, and who knows, you may decide that you want to play on a regular basis."

There is a $10 entry fee and afterwards people can join members at the club for a snack, or a meal and a drink.

By Sharyn Ferguson