Festival to focus on kai resilience

From food resilience to water and dark skies, Southlanders will be able to enjoy a festival with "all things eco" next week.

Event co-ordinator Jenny Campbell said the theme for this year’s Spring Eco Kai Fest was kai resilience in Murihiku.

"People will be able to learn about food resilience, being independent in Southland and not tied to other suppliers, to producing our own food, distributing our own food and growing our own food."

She said organisations from across the region such as KiwiHarvest, Koha Kai and the Vegan Society were among nearly 20 stalls which will be taking part in the event.

Mrs Campbell said the fest was family-friendly and it was a great opportunity to talk directly to people who were aiming to build a resilient community with more sustainable and eco-friendly products and services.

"It is everything around sustainability and also a lot of more ... So it’s water, dark skies — you know the importance of dark skies for insects and birds. We’ve got a person who’s doing some massage, predator control.

"We’ve got someone coming to teach how to make food baskets.We’ve got an Eco Church — that’s a new one this year. There is plenty of things for everyone to do."

■The Spring Eco Kai Fest will be at the Invercargill Workingmen’s Club in Invercargill on Saturday from 10am-2.30pm, $2 entry for adults, a gold coin donation for students, and under 5s are free.