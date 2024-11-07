Festival of Lights to shine brightly in city

Amelya Eliza Jabil, 9, Abigail Jinu, 6, Vianna Sharma, 8, Kaivalya Gogate, 8, Meher Kaur, 1, Glenn Jibin, 7, and Ryan Sharda, 9, are getting ready to celebrate Diwali. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The vibrant spirit of Diwali is set to shine brightly in Invercargill this year.

The Indian community in Southland is gearing up for the Jennian Homes Diwali Festival of Lights 2024 at ILT Stadium Southland on November 16.

The event aims to be a rich tapestry of cultural performances, food and festivities that will engage the community with free stalls for saree draping, turban trial and mehendi designs.

This year’s celebrations will be hosted by the KJ Local team from Christchurch and will have performances from the Khottey Sikkey team, who were set to bring their energy and captivating dance moves from Auckland to Southland once again.

Local talent will also take the stage to present traditional Indian dance forms.

There will also be displays of Bharatanatyam, Thiruvathira and Gidda, each reflecting the diverse cultural heritage of India.

This year’s festival aims to celebrate cultural diversity by featuring performances from the Samoan, Filipino and Colombian communities.

Indian Community in Southland president Anu John believed the blend of cultures would enrich the event by promoting unity and understanding among ethnic groups in Southland.

"Attendees can expect an exhilarating mix of music, dance and traditional attire that collectively represents the multicultural fabric of our community.

"The Jennian Homes Diwali Festival of Lights 2024 is more than just a celebration; it is an opportunity for the community to come together, share in the joy of Diwali, and foster connections across cultures."

There will be activities suitable for all ages, including food stalls, bouncy castles and interactive stalls designed to engage the audience with the Indian culture and the event will end in the evening with a Bollywood DJ.

"Organisers are encouraging everyone in Invercargill and surrounding areas to mark their calendars and join in the festivities, ensuring that the spirit of Diwali — a festival symbolising the triumph of light over darkness — shines bright in Southland," she said.— Supplied article