Fishing helps wellbeing: study

It seems fishing for trout is not only good for the stomach.

A new study has suggested trout fishing has a positive impact on mental wellbeing as well as what lands in your net.

The Fish & Game New Zealand study, a collaboration with Dr Shyamala Nada-Raja from Va’a o Tautai — Centre for Pacific Health (University of Otago), and medical student Iritana Bennett-Fakahau, delves into the link between trout fishing and wellbeing.

The research found angling prompted feelings of happiness, helped connection with self, others, nature and place, and allowed a break.

It also created opportunities for different generations to come together and learn from each other.

Fish & Game New Zealand chief executive Corina Jordan said the benefits of angling did not surprise her but it was great to have some New Zealand-focused research to back up experiences.

"This small exploratory study addressed a gap in research and we are now working on a large-scale survey with anglers across the country.

"We know from international studies there are positive impacts of fishing for people with post-traumatic stress disorder, and more generally for reducing stress and improving overall health.

"This study was of regular Kiwi anglers doing what they love, and explored what drives them and what they get out of it.

"It’s a popular activity for many reasons as shown by these interviews with anglers.

"The survey took place in the south, with anglers fishing waterways throughout the region."

Dr Nada-Raja, a wellbeing and suicide prevention researcher, said the study could support treatment options.

"Some people who might not go see a counsellor or use a telehealth service may consider heading out to a river for a couple of hours.

"It is also an inexpensive option with other fitness and health benefits."

Ms Bennett-Fakahau said the study showed potential, particularly for Māori and Pasifika peoples.

"Being out in nature helps people connect with their wairua (spirit) and emphasises to me the importance of options like this for Māori and Pacific people who need some support with their mental health," she said.

About 150,000 fishing licences are sold during a fishing season and anglers collectively spend nearly 1million days fishing in the country’s rivers, streams, and lakes.

One fisher surveyed said the trout fishing experience could be so immersive there was no space to think about those things.

In March, Fish & Game conducted New Zealand’s first angler wellbeing survey. The results from that research are expected later this year.— APL