Footballers have ultimate goal to go pro

Maisy McDonald, 17, and Daniel Nelson, 16, are representing Southland at the Wellington Phoenix Football Academy. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

Two Southland teenagers have scored a big goal in their careers — which will hopefully lead to a professional level.

Maisy McDonald and Daniel Nelson were drafted to be part of the Wellington Phoenix Football Academy, which prepares young players to play for the club in the Australian A-League.

Daniel has been there since last year, where he played for the under-17 team, and was joined by Maisy in April.

Both said the experience had been amazing for them as the environment at the academy was "competitive and encouraging".

"I think it's probably a wee bit more intense and there's people who love the sport as much as me.

"I mean, in a way, I think I found my crew. Everyone brings that passion and that's why the training is so intense," Maisy said.

Daniel agreed. He was pleased to represent Southland at such an important stage for the sport in New Zealand.

"I feel pretty proud. I feel it’s different from a lot of the people there because they're all from mostly the same place. I’ve just got to do the best I can."

The two footballers fell in love with the sport at a young age.

Maisy said she did not remember how she got into it, but when she started to play, there was no turning back.

"Actually, I asked Mum about this a while ago, how did I get into it? There must have been a reason, but we honestly can’t remember.

"When I was about 7 I told her that I wanted to play and she had a friend who played for Old Boys’ so it is where it started all."

Daniel had followed a family passion.

"I started watching it when I was pretty young so it made me enjoy it a lot. So playing football was always something I wanted to do.

"A lot of my family plays as well and I think they are pretty proud of me [to be selected to be part of the academy], which is good."

The teenagers had to move to Wellington and are boarding there while they juggle their studies with the daily training.

Maisy said she was nervous the first time she entered the football field there.

"It was scary, but once I started playing, it was fun," she said.

"Because when you run and you’re there, it's in the same mindset, they just want to win."

The players returned home last month where they helped Southland Football run its school holiday programme.

Both hoped to impress the coaches in Wellington and one day earn professional careers as football players.

"I just want to keep going as far as I possibly can and to go pro would be the ultimate goal, but I just take it day by day," Maisy said.

Daniel has a two-year contract so would return next year.

While he hoped to be selected for the under-17 World Cup, he hoped his achievements would inspire other footballers in the region.

"It's pretty difficult to make it big if you're from New Zealand, so I want to make sure people know it's possible.

"I just hope I can be a bit of an inspiration to young kids just so they know what they can do."