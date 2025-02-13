Gender expression and life reflected in art

Dunedin artists Anita DeSoto and Rod Eales are showing their art at the latest He Waka Tuia exhibitions "The Art of the Flower" and "Potion". PHOTO: SUPPLIED

There's more than first meets the eye at the first He Waka Tuia exhibition for the year.

"The Art of the Flower" by Rod Eales and "Potion" by Anita DeSoto opened on Saturday.

He Waka Tuia manager Sarah Brown said both exhibitions offered fresh perspectives and a deeper meaning than first glance.

DeSoto’s pieces are large Baroque-style paintings, which give an alternative view of gender roles, while Eales’ depicts flowers from her garden in various stages of their life cycle, representing the fragility of life.

"The more time you spend looking at these paintings, the more details you notice.

"I see something new every time I look at them.

"There aren’t as many pieces as our usual exhibitions, but these are larger and we’ve given visitors plenty of room to view."

Ms Brown said it was a strong show to start the year with.

The exhibitions run until March 9 at He Waka Tuia in Don St.

All the artworks are for sale and there will be events running alongside the exhibition. — APL