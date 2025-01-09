Geobyke winner

Photo: supplied

A lucky Christmas draw turned up an exceptionally lovely prize for Bluff’s Jennifer Kapene, who won the Geobyke giveaway.

Store owner Alex de Boer said his new electric bike store, Geobyke, based in Invercargill Central, was the sole New Zealand distributor of the specially imported electric bikes.

Geobyke had worked directly with the manufacturer to specifically design the bikes to meet New Zealand road and trail conditions, Mr de Boer said.

Invercargill Central Geobyke store manager Josh Haggerty welcomes all inquiries regarding any of the products it has available.