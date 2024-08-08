Getting to the business end of season

One point is all Level One Queens Park need from the remaining three fixtures to win the Donald Gray title after beating their nearest rivals Laser Plumbing Gore Wanderers 1-0 at Hyde Park on Saturday.

A Brayan Orobio strike on the half-hour mark was enough to get the Surrey Park side over the line in a tight, edgy contest. Wanderers left their run a little late, a slow start in the league has cost them, if they had been able to show the form they have in their recent games at the start of the season, they would have been challenging Park to the final game.

With games against Old Boys, Waihopai and Thistle to come, previous form would suggest it is a matter of when, not if, the Surrey Park side will lift their first Donald Gray since 2021.

Jesus Castillo and Barrix Kawe grabbed a brace each as McIntyre Dick Thistle FC demolished Southern Steel Windows Old Boys AFC 6-1 at the ILT Turf in the other Donald Gray fixture on Saturday.

Sobur Omoyajowo opened the scoring with Jose Rodriguez also getting on the scoresheet as Thistle completely dismantled a shell-shocked Old Boys outfit.

Sam Christie grabbed a consolation goal on the 85th minute but the damage was done with Thistle already six goals to the good in a classy and clinical display.

It has been a patchy season for the Turnbull Thomson side who have been capable of beating the best, but unable to back it up week on week. The bones of a good side are there, but discipline has cost them dear this season, arguably halting their challenge on the league as early as June when key goal threat Jose Rodriguez copped a six-week ban.

The following week, Lars Meehan and Byron Hawkes also saw red, adding to Thistle's woes and halting any chance of mounting a serious title challenge.

Old Boys have naturally suffered with the top team competing in the Fletcher Cup, effectively meaning the Donald Gray side is a second-string reserve side. They have had some good performances but also suffered some heavy defeats, none more so than last weekend’s loss to Thistle 6-1.

If Old Boys are looking to join Queens Park in the SPL, they will need to strengthen their numbers.

- By Chris Montgomery