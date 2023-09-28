High tea a rocking fundraiser

Invercargill Rock'n'Roll Club president Karl Herman (left) and The Langlands executive chef Vandeilson Santi having a cup of tea and some treats in preparation for the club's high tea event in Invercargill next month. PHOTO: MARK JOHN

Iconic New Zealand actress Robyn Malcolm will be joining Southlanders for a high tea hosted by the Invercargill Rock'n'Roll Club.

The Outrageous Fortune star will be joined by The Langlands executive chef Vandeilson Santi and bestselling author Ruth Shaw as guest speakers at the high tea on Sunday, October 8, at Invercargill’s Ascot Park Hotel.

Club president Karl Herman said the high tea was their major fundraiser for the year and they were raising money for a new facility to host the club's activities.

The club had just bought a new hall in Balmoral Dr, Invercargill, and was leaving its old one in Waikiwi that was "failing majorly", Mr Herman said.

He said the new hall required some work including earthquake strengthening, a new kitchen and refurbishment from its old use as a boxing gym.

The club was looking to raise about $200,000 for the upgrades.

Mr Herman said the club had already trialled the new hall with a dance last week and was going to make a decision about a moving-in date soon.

The high tea had about 380 seats available, and tickets were selling quickly, Mr Herman said.

He said there would be high-end stalls at the event selling jewellery, clothes and honey and Ms Shaw would be available for book signing as well.

"It's a good opportunity for the ladies to get their frocks out and have a good afternoon with their friends," Mr Herman said. The three guests would share their life stories and experiences with the southern audience over some refreshments put on by the Ascot Park Hotel.

Mr Herman said Malcolm was looking forward to experiencing the laid-back attitude of southlanders and their southern hospitality.