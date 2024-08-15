Honouring a big milestone on Rakiura

Whenua Hou Komiti members (from left) Claire Jordan, Alison Broad (former member), Jerrie Valli, Deborah Paterson, Stewart Bull, Shona Sangster, Estelle Pūra Pērā-Leask and chairman Tāne Davis. PHOTO: JASON HOSKING

On Matariki weekend, we had the pleasure of celebrating Whenua Hou: 25 Years being predator-free. The festivities brought together conservationists, locals, and guests from across New Zealand to honour this significant milestone on Rakiura.

The celebrations kicked off on Friday with a warm mihi whakatau at the Stewart Island Community Centre. Halfmoon Bay School students, Rakiura residents and mana whenua greeted attendees.

Tāne Davis, who has been Whenua Hou Komiti chairman since its inception more than 20 years ago, played a big role in manaaki for all the visitors to the hui.

The celebrations continued on Friday with an evening dinner where guests listened to an inspiring talk from Te Runanga o Ngāi Tahu head of strategy and environment Jacqui Caine, followed by an introduction to Predator Free Rakiura’s new general manager Darius Fagan.

Darius gave us all food for thought when he provided a metaphor of Whenua Hou as a beacon of hope for what can be achieved for biodiversity. Of course, Darius pointed out that beacons aren’t always about shining a light on wonderful things but can be a warning that if you don’t take action now, catastrophe may lie ahead.

So too, is true for Whenua Hou being a warning to us that Rakiura needs our help, fast.

On Saturday, the celebrations continued with a biodiversity panel expertly chaired by Bridget Carter. The panel featured Department of Conservation science adviser for kākāpo and takahē Andrew Digby, Sandy King, of Paws for Conservation, Te Arawhetu Waipoua — a MSc (Otago) student researching Kuaka/Whenua Hou diving petrel, and Mike Slater, of Zero Invasive Predators.

The discussion delved into the evolution of eradication and biosecurity measures on Whenua Hou, the efforts to save the precious kākāpō, and the urgent need to address the threats faced by the Kuaka and other seabirds, such as Hoiho, due to sea level rise and climate change.

Attendees were treated to a showcase of the technology being used to care for kākāpō from Doc Kākāpō Recovery team members Deidre Vercoe and Jake Osborne. A series of talks from cultural and academic experts Tāne Davis, Angela Wanhalla, Kate Stevens and Brooke Tucker provided insights into Te Ao Māori, archaeological discoveries, and the role of Ngāi Tahu women in the history of Whenua Hou. There is no doubt everyone who took part throughout the day left with new knowledge and perspectives.

I hope the community enjoyed it as much as I did. I thought the speakers were wonderful and was especially pleased we could showcase the significant talent and conservation experience we have here on Rakiura. It created a space for interesting and important conversations to happen and for folks to learn and exchange ideas; here’s hoping we can make Rakiura the next place to be predator-free for 25 years.

A huge thank you to Te Runanga o Ngāi Tahu, the Department of Conservation, Predator Free Rakiura, and to our Rakiura and Murihiku locals and businesses who provided support, funding, and kai.

As the celebrations ended, the spirit of Whenua Hou’s legacy and the collective commitment to a predator-free future resonated deeply with all who attended, marking this milestone as a truly unforgettable event.

- By Shona Sangster, Southland Conservation Board chairwoman