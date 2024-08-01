Keeping the brass band rolling

Ascot Park Hotel Brass Band volunteer Trish Gooding was named national administrator of the year at the National Brass Band Championships in Auckland this month. PHOTO: TONI McDONALD

For the past 44 years, superwoman Trish Gooding has worked selflessly to ensure the Ascot Park Hotel Brass Band wanted for nothing.

At the National Brass Band Championships in Auckland this month, Mrs Gooding received the administrator of the year award for her unwavering dedication to the 157-year-old Invercargill band.

While it was the first time she had received national recognition for her work, she said she had received regional accolades in the past.

Her family ensured she was at the presentation, where the award took her by surprise.

Her volunteer career began as modest support for her husband-to-be Steve and has continued for more than four decades.

"I have my own musical ability, not like he has, but I became involved on the sidelines," she said.

Three of the couple’s four children — Megan, Nina and Reuben — joined the band while their sports-mad eldest son Mason chose a different path.

Behind the scenes, she was doing everything from diligently handling the band’s administration, grant applications, preparing meals for 30-40 band members, booking accommodation, travel and out-of-town rehearsal venues to ensuring the sticky lint roller was packed.

"Over the years, I’ve made uniforms, cleaned uniforms and fed everybody."

Rolling out hot meals with three or four main courses, alongside salads, bread and sweets, baking and the mandatory cuppas all become par for the course.

Being "Camp Mum" has been all part of the gaps she has filled.

"We have a wide range of ages in the band. So I take on that ‘Camp Mum’ role.

"I always make sure the younger ones in particular are where they should be, when they should be, that they’ve eaten and everybody’s uniform is clean and tidy.

"I pack the sewing kit and the de-fluffer."

"The idea is that all they have to do is concentrate on playing."

Mrs Gooding believed living at the far end of the country imposed additional costs, and her contribution kept costs down.

"So, if I can supply a couple of meals, that that’s what we do."

Problem-solving was also part of her skill-set.

"[On one occasion] we got to the [Dunedin] rehearsal venue and there was no seating, so at the last minute it’s ‘Oh hang on, where do I get chairs from’ and all those little things."

Along with all the other balls she has juggled, last-minute bus bookings to transport band members with their gear to events have all been part of mix.

She has lost count of the volunteer hours involved or the out-of-town band members billeted at home.

"I’ve never really taken into account how many hours it would be, but it’s quite a lot of hours."

She credits herself with the ability to remain calm under pressure.

"I’m pretty cool and calm — having four kids, that helps."

Being one of 10 children had taught her to "roll with it".

"I’m the second eldest of 10 and we’re a very close-knit family."

The extended family congregates in Cromwell each Christmas.

"So it’s nothing for us to have 30 or more people staying, feeding them all."

The arrival of a granddaughter has introduced a new interest.

"I’ve stepped down now — I’ve retired. I reckon it’s time for someone else."

- By Toni McDonald