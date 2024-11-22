Kiwi dancer to bring celtic flair to Invercargill

Phoebe Hilliam will perform in Celtic Illusion - The Magic Returns at the Invercargill Civic Theatre this Saturday. Photo: Supplied

In 2002, the Algorithm March dance phase came and went.

The first Traditional Irish Dance Association Championships kicked off in Christchurch and a child from the capital swapped her sneakers for shillies (light shoes) and took up Irish dancing.

Phoebe Hilliam, 25, will bring some Kiwi swag to her jig when she hits the Invercargill Civic Theatre stage in Celtic Illusion - The Magic Returns this Saturday.

The New Zealand-born Irish dancer has her parents to thank for encouraging her to take up the dance form as a toddler.

‘‘My parents wanted me to get into some form of dance and they saw an advertisement on the New World Community Notice Board at our local supermarket.

"I got put into my first class at 4 years old and just never knew what it could turn into and, 20 years later, I'm 25 now, so I've been dancing my whole life," Hilliam said.

The Wellingtonian is one of five Kiwis who are part of the Celtic Illusion ensemble bringing the Irish dance and grand illusion sensation to Waihōpai.

‘‘There's another Irish dancer, Johanna Scott, who I grew up dancing with in Wellington who is part of the cast as well.

"And then we also have our musicians, flutist Rennie Pearson and fiddle player Shimna Higgins plus our vocalist Cat Hayes, who are also Kiwis.

''So it's cool to be able to be here and tour in New Zealand again,'' she said.

Hilliam has made lifelong friendships with fellow dancers throughout her more than 20-year career.

‘‘I was the only one at my primary school that did it; I was the only one at my high school that did it.

''So yes, it was a little isolating in a sense, but it didn't deter me.’’

Hilliam encouraged young dancers to keep following their dream and ''don't care about what anyone else says or thinks''.