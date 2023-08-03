Kumagaya trip deemed a success

Mayor Nobby Clark wears a kimono during the Kumagaya Uchiwa Festival, where he became the first non-Japanese to be acknowledged at one event’s float. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Invercargill's mayor believes a council delegation’s trip to Kumagaya, Japan, last month was a success.

Nobby Clark, along with deputy mayor Tom Campbell and Crs Trish Boyle, Alex Crackett, Darren Ludlow and Barry Stewart, departed Invercargill on July 19 to spend about a week in Japan to mark 30 years of the sister city relationship with Kumagaya, in Saitama prefecture.

Iwi representative Michael Skerrett and Kumagaya Friendship Association representatives Don Moir and Joe Bagrie also joined the delegation.

Part of the delegation returned to the city on July 25.

The group spent one night in Auckland, one night in Tokyo and three nights in Kumagaya.

Mr Clark said during their time there, they re-signed the agreement and took the opportunity to explore opportunities.

"[It included] looking to increase student exchange, including younger rugby players, overseas students to SIT and workers wanting to work in New Zealand but can’t afford accommodation."

Areas such as health, IT and IT security, business administration, chefs and hospitality staff were the focus, he said.

The delegation also wanted to enhance the rugby development opportunities between Southland Rugby and the Panasonic Wild Knights.

"It is the top team in Japan, coached by Robbie Deans."

Kumagaya Mayor Tetsuya Kobayashi and Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark renew the partnership between the two sister cities with the signing of a new agreement last month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The delegation’s itinerary also included a signing ceremony, a visit to Kumagaya’s temple and rugby stadium tours and a visit to Nagatoro, where a farewell party was hosted by the Kumagaya International Friendship Association.

They also took part in the Kumagaya Uchiwa Festival, which is one of the biggest and most traditional festivals in the region, attracting more than 750,000 people.

A parade of floats and musical and cultural performances were among the highlights of the three-day event.

During this year’s festival, Mr Clark received a huge honour — he was the first non-Japanese to be acknowledged at a festival float.

"I feel very, very honoured.

"I also walked in the parade with the most revered city figures, then sat and spoke with the local MP."

The cost of the trip was budgeted at about $35,000 and Cr Campbell travelled to Japan at his own expense.

Cr Campbell said he felt very appreciated by the Kumagaya people.

"We had some useful discussions and progress around education and sporting exchanges.

"Secondly, we broadened understanding and relationships between our people. [It was] worth the investment by the city in my view."