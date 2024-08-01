Medal moment

Alena Saili, of the Black Ferns, celebrates following the team's victory during the Women's Rugby Sevens gold medal match against Canada on day four of the Paris Olympics at Stade de France yesterday. PHOTO: CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES

History was made yesterday for Southland and the girl responsible for that feels lucky and grateful for such achievement.

Not only did the Black Ferns Sevens win the first gold medal for New Zealand at the Paris Olympics but a Southlander has written her name in the country’s history books.

Former Southland Girls’ High School student Alena Saili is the first Southlander to have two Olympic Games gold medals after victory by the Ferns against Canada.

Speaking to the Southland Express just after the game, Saili said she was super happy with the achievement.

"I’m feeling really good and excited. Pretty stoked with the result."

When asked how she felt about being the first in the region to get two medals, she was humble.

"I just feel that I’m very lucky to be in the position that I am and to be the first person to do that — it is pretty surreal.

"Coming from little old Southland — I think is a pretty big deal and I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone when I am back at home."

After the game, she celebrated the milestone surrounded by her family — but she could not wait to celebrate the medal with her nana, who still lives in Invercargill.

"I will be back in a couple of weeks and will see my nana, go to all the schools and see my friends.

"I feel very proud to be from Southland and represent the region when and where I can."

Saili is not the only Southlander who will be compete for medals during the Olympics. Four other athletes will be representing not only the region, but the country in Paris.