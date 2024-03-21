Milestones feature in club rugby season

Southland Premier club rugby teams compete for the Galbraith Shield. PHOTO: FILE

Club rugby kicks off officially next week with the starting of the premier grade and it is going to be a festive few months.

No fewer than five clubs across the Southland region are celebrating significant milestones throughout the season as the game continues to add to its history.

The premier club rugby season starts next Thursday with three night games.

The rest of the grades start on April 6.

The premier grade has slipped back to six teams with Winton-based club Midlands dropping out of the grade. It was always going to be tough for the country side, which has moved to the division two grade.

At least the withdrawal of Midlands has led to the elimination of the bye, so teams should be able to get momentum into the season. There will be five Invercargill-based sides in the premier grade and then the Eastern Barbarians, based out of Gore.

The six sides will play three games of crossover matches followed by two full rounds. Finals will then follow with the big final set to be played on July 13.

The Senior B grade, which it will now be called, will also include the five Invercargill sides with premium teams and Bluff, which won promotion last year.

Division one will have eight teams and play a home and away format.

There are 11 teams in division two, which is two teams up from last year. It includes the Wakatipu Wanderers and the Midlands side.

There is also a premier women’s grade which will play on Saturdays and has six teams in it.

A survey was done of the women’s players after last season and most wanted to play on Saturdays. The grade has six strong teams and will start on April 6.

The five celebrations will take place around the province on various dates of the season.

The Riverton club will mark 150 years of existence with festivities around Anzac weekend. It has proved to be popular with people coming from far and wide.

Central Pirates will mark their 75th birthday with celebrations, also planned for Anzac weekend.

Waikiwi are marking their 125th birthday with events on May 18. Blues in Invercargill will have a celebration at King’s Birthday Weekend; turning 150 years old, they have plenty of history to celebrate.

Albion in Gore will bring up 125 years of existence with a celebration on Matariki weekend at the end of June.