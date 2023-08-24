Move to ban foreign drivers from Milford Rd

A section of the Milford Rd. PHOTO: FILE

There is a green light for New Zealand drivers but a red light for foreigners as plans for the Milford Sound Highway (State Highway 94) appear to be nearing reality.

A tender document obtained by the Southland Express this week showed the Milford Opportunities project was looking to restrict international drivers from using the Fiordland road.

The Department of Conservation is seeking tenders to carry out an assessment of the transport systems at Milford Sound and how different options would work to ensure the project’s master plan recommendations were feasible.

Among those options is "the master plan proposal to restrict access to the road via a permit system where New Zealanders can self-drive but international visitors must use a park and ride transport system".

The plan wanted to balance tourist demands and environmental concerns.

Milford Sound was one of New Zealand’s most popular visitor attractions, and tourism growth was forecast to reach more than a million visitors this year and two million by 2035, the document stated.

"The current Milford Rd corridor and Milford Sound itself are under stress.

"This requires new thinking to safeguard the core character and values, World Heritage status, conservation values and the visitor experience," the document said.

The model should identify a practical scheduling timetable and show the maximum number of people that could be delivered on an hourly basis for each scenario.

Interested parties would also need to canvass the possibility to implement a restricted car park booking system to the area.

Southland district councillor for Fiordland Sarah Greaney said, when contacted, the idea to only allow New Zealanders to drive to Milford Sound had always been part of the plan.

"If you go back to the original Milford Opportunities concept, that was always being part of the concept that has been presented ...

"This was one of the thoughts that came out after the original consultation, so Milford Opportunities is just working through the process to testing it now."

Te Anau RaD car hire manager Garry McCorkindale did not think his business would be affected if the proposal was accepted.

However, he said international tourists would not be pleased.

"Mostly international tourists that arrive here pick up a car in Christchurch or Queenstown ... but the majority of them tend to sort of want to go, hire a car so they can just go up and walk some of the tracks.

"So I just don’t know how that is going work with this park and ride [system]."