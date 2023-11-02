Oldest All Black captained Southland

Bill McCaw and Richie McCaw get ready to fly in a helicopter to celebrate Bill’s 90th birthday. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Southland can lay claim to a current All Black — unlike Otago — and it now also has the oldest All Black.

A few years ago the mantle of the oldest living All Black was held by former Otago captain Ron Elvidge.

But when he died, the baton was passed to Taranaki All Black Ron Roper. When he died in September, the oldest living All Black became former Southland loose forward Bill McCaw.

McCaw, 96, was born in September 1927 in Gore.

He went to St Kevin’s College in Oamaru when he first started playing rugby, and was a member of the first XV in 1944/45.

His son John said McCaw went to St Kevin’s the same time as tough All Black prop Kevin Skinner.

The duo made the school boxing final with McCaw saying it was like winning the booby prize in a raffle.

He studied to be a teacher in Dunedin and then headed south on graduation.

Rugby historian Lindsay Knight said McCaw was in a strong Southland side which in 1950 beat the British Lions 11-0 and his own impressive performance soon won him national recognition.

The oldest living All Black, former Southland captain Bill McCaw.

In the same season he was an All Black triallist and made the first of his five consecutive appearances for the South Island.

One of many new players introduced to the All Blacks in 1951, McCaw was a huge success on the tour of Australia. He made 10 appearances and as a flanker played in the three test wins.

His 1952 season was disrupted by injuries, which ruled him out of the two tests against Australia. Although he played in the interisland match and for the New Zealand XV against New Zealand Maori in the farewell match for the Governor-General Sir Bernard Freyberg.

McCaw returned in the 1953 season as vigorous as ever and there was little argument when he was included in the touring side for Britain and France.

McCaw played in 22 matches, including the internationals against Wales and France and in the finale in Britain, which was a virtual test, against the Barbarians.

As the captain of Southland, McCaw showed exceptional leadership qualities and, but for the injuries which dogged much of his career, may have become a test captain. He led the All Blacks in a midweek tour match against North of Scotland and in 1954 was captain of the South Island and of the New Zealand XV which met New Zealand Maori.

McCaw’s last season was in 1955 in which he made two more appearances for the New Zealand XV and was a reserve for the first test against Australia.

After retirement, McCaw was active as a coach and administrator for the Marist club in Invercargill and served for some years on the Southland union’s management committee.

Ironically being an educator all his working life, he only coached rugby for one season. Two years after he retired from playing he coached Marist to win the Galbraith Shield, then retired to work and family life as a teacher then a school principal.

Naturally, he is often asked if he is related to Richie McCaw.

His reply — "I am not related to Richie, but I was the first McCaw All Black."

Further research shows Mr McCaw is a distant relation of the World Cup winner.

On his 90th birthday, he went for a helicopter ride and the pilot was Richie McCaw.

He now lives at Russley Village in Christchurch and though he has slowed down a bit, he still retains a sharp mind.

— additional reporting by Steve Hepburn