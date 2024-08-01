Olympic spirit shines

Tanesha Mabuto, 10, leads Team Zimbabwe during the opening ceremony for the St Theresa’s School’s Olympic Day at the ILT Stadium Southland Velodrome.

About 300 enthusiastic Southland pupils got a taste of the Olympics at ILT Stadium Southland last week.

St Theresa’s School held an event at the velodrome to celebrate the spirit of the Olympics with a day of fun, fitness and friendly competition.

Principal Julian Ineson said the event was a colourful display of unity and diversity, which aimed to promote cultural awareness and international friendship.

"We thought this would be a great opportunity and a good time for our kids to not only enjoy the Olympics but also to connect with different cultures.

"We have 16 countries represented here today, many of whom actually make up our school’s demographic. There are families from Brazil, Sri Lanka, South Africa, the Philippines and Zimbabwe."

The opening ceremony kicked off with a high-energy aerobics display, the arrival of the Olympic torch and flag and the reading of the athletes’ oath.

Sixteen teams dressed in their country’s associated colours emulated the Olympic athletes’ parade by walking a route of the stadium led by their flagbearer.

Team Brazil cheer for their country. PHOTOS: NINA TAPU

"The kids have been learning a lot about sportsmanship and about fair play.

"The Olympic Games values actually align a lot with St Theresa’s school values so we are always looking at different ways to teach our pupils."

Students took part in a variety of modified sports including golf, hockey and horse racing, which were designed to be inclusive and enjoyable for all skill levels.

Mr Ineson was pleased with the participation of all the children.

"We’ve had a lot of our older kids looking after our younger ones so it’s really achieved what we wanted and that was for our pupils to experience the joy of sports, learn about different cultures, and understand the values of the Olympic movement, such as respect, excellence and friendship."