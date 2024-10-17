Opportunity calls for four-legged friends

Windsor SPCA op shop manager Jan Cohen strikes a paw-se in front of the op shop window excited for the grand opening on Saturday. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Op shop fans and fur parents will find treasures and treats for themselves and their fur babies when a new SPCA op shop opens in Windsor.

The latest op shop to join the block of stores on King St will hold its grand opening on Saturday, welcoming customers with their canines.

"The opening will involve a normal day of shopping but we're also creating a space for children to come and read to their dogs, and that space is being created with the help of business community donations from some of the larger local businesses," Windsor SPCA op shop manager Jan Cohen said.

"So that will be a beautiful space for children."

At the opening, people were welcome to bring their canines on a leash, she said.

The store is large enough to carry "good, clean, usable beds, couches, dining room suites and wall units", Ms Cohen said.

The Windsor op shop staff hope the public will support them with donations for pets, cats, dogs and birds and they are happy to receive items by arrangement during the week.

"Between now and the opening, we will be in store fitting the store out, so anyone that's coming to the door will be able to see us in here, and we will receive their donations during our store hours," she said.

SPCA op shops and retail regional manager southern David Hutchinson said the organisation was seeking volunteers for ongoing operational support to help support animal welfare.

"We’re looking for volunteers for the shop floor, out the back sorting out donations, and we do have a van in Invercargill so anyone who wants to help with picking up or delivering furniture and donations (can)."

The store hours at 53 King St are Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm.