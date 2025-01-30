Park water play area gets extra attention

Invercargill City Council staff have increased the water play area cleaning schedule to keep on top of algae growth during sunny weather spells. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD Invercargill's Queens Park children's water play area came under fire from parents on social media last week.

They said children were slipping over on the algae growth that had formed on the bottom of the pool in the playground.

Invercargill City Council parks and recreation manager Caroline Rain said the council had received only one request for service relating to the water play area in the previous 10 days. It was last cleaned on the Monday.

"The water play area in Queens Park is cleaned weekly with a water blaster and has three full water changes every week.

"Given the recent good weather and high use of the water play area, this week we scheduled an extra water blasting session to address algae growth that increases in warm weather.

"While we maintain the water play area to a high standard, it is important that parents and guardians supervise children while using the space to ensure their safety, as in any other pool or water environment."

Gore parent Ashley Butterfield visited Queens Park with her two children, Jack, 10, and Macy, 7 on Wednesday.

The trio came fully prepared for a romp in the water feature, but were disappointed to find it briefly closed for cleaning.

"It's just such a beautiful park. So every time we're in Invercargill we try and come here."

During their last visit, they were not as well prepared for the water play and a quick trip to the shops to buy towels was needed before they could venture home.

"The kids love it. So we thought we'd be prepared today ... they love the water feature here."

- By Toni McDonald