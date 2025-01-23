Police train to use new city-wide CCTV network

Invercargill's newly installed CCTV system went live in December, but police are still being trained on the system.

Southland area commander Inspector Mike Bowman said his staff were being trained and the system was being integrated into Invercargill stations' systems.

"But we look forward to utilising the resource, allowing police access to have eyes-on in real time, as well as viewing footage after the fact to follow up."

Invercargill City Council infrastructure group manager Erin Moogan said only council staff were able to directly access footage obtained through the city's CCTV network.

Ms Moogan said council would be able to provide any necessary footage on request.

Police have a 24/7 live feed of footage obtained by the network.

"Since the CCTV network went live, council has received a total of three requests for footage from police," she said.

In December, the council chief executive Michael Day said a memorandum of understanding between the council and police had been signed to ensure council would securely maintain the system and data.

"The agreement between council and police details the use of information for the purpose of supporting investigation into criminal activity, public safety, road safety and emergency management."

Stage one of the $2.3million project involved installing CCTV within the Tay St, Gala St, Queens Dr and Leven St boundary, South City and Stirling Point in Bluff.

The total numbers of cameras installed to date is 46, 18 of which are operational.

The remaining sites are expected to be live by mid-February.

Crime-preventive signs have also been erected to serve as a reminder that CCTV is operating.

Stage two, which is expected to begin next year, involves scoping out the wider Invercargill area for potential placements.

- By Toni McDonald