Preschool celebrates 30-year milestone

PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Gladstone Preschool staff and past and present tamariki crowd into the playground to celebrate the early childhood education centre’s 30-year anniversary with a colourful cake last week.

Owner Anna Stewart (front middle) is flanked by the children near the table, itching to get their hands on a piece of cake.

Some of the children wear yellow, blue and orange party hats they had made themselves which complimented the multicoloured paper children’s handprints which on the outside of the cake.

"The children have been very busy this week prepping all that we need for a good party.

"We've invited previous owners and staff and children.

"We're just going to have a mat time and celebrate," Gladstone Preschool owner Anna Stewart said.

Former Gladstone Preschool founders Helen and Erin also attended the school’s special milestone.

"I’m feeling pretty proud actually.

"I started off as a graduate and then I went on to purchase the building when they retired."