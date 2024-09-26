Punters make hard work of easy round

Jambo, jambo from Zanzibar.

I came across one of the great police cons today. I was driving across the island in my dodgy rental (and believe me, driving here is an experience) when a cop jumped out of the ferns and waved me over. When I asked why I was being stopped, he said it was because I didn’t indicate when I pulled in! Needless to say I didn’t pay the $US75 he demanded but bonus points for trying.

Turns out last weekend was a very easy tipping round but most of our punters made hard work of it. Northland pulled off the only upset, thumping neighbours North Harbour.

The mighty Stags went close as discussed last week against the Jafas and they are consigned to the bottom three.

Otago couldn’t muster a bonus point against easy beats Manawatu and are two points out of the eight. They too are burnt toast.

Wellington, Tasman, BOP, Hawke's Bay, Taranaki, Canterbury and Waikato are safe in the eight. Either Counties, North Harbour or Auckland will make the final spot.

In the South, Jo from Deep South and Shane from GWDs are locked in a ‘‘death grip’’. They lead the field by seven and look hard to catch.

The game’s biggest experts — Sean from Bayleys and Simon from GJs — are surely not taking this comp seriously and garnered 10 points between them to languish second last and last respectively. Simon, Southland could be taking your knighthood back!

Meanwhile old mate Grant from Carpets and Drapes has stormed up to sixth — I knew it would come!

So on to this weekend. Counties take on table-toppers Wellington at ‘‘Puke’’ and they won’t help their chances of the eight as Wellington (12-) will take the chocolates.

BOP (13+) will want to bounce back from last week’s loss and should grab the bonus point win over Northland.

Hawke’s Bay (12-) are in free fall after losing the shield three weeks ago but I’m predicting they will right the ship this week over Auckland.

Otago are at home to unbeaten Tasman (12-) and while they’ll improve on their last two dismal outings it won’t be enough against the Mako.

North Harbour host Canterbury (12-) and won’t do their playoff chances much good as the Red and Blacks are peaking at the right time.

Southland are back at Rugby Park against Waikato (12-) and the Stags will be wanting to put in on the line for the maroon horde who are providing the biggest crowds of the comp.

Sadly it doesn’t happen but they’ll give it a mighty shake.

Taranaki (13+) thrash Manawatu take it to the bank. In the midweek fixture Tasman (13+) put the Log on display against Auckland and put it straight back in the cabinet after the game.

Kwa heri till next week.

- By Paul Dwyer