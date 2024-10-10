Rangatahi Zone rules

Celebrating after their kī-o-rahi game at the Rangatahi Zone in Bluff on Monday are (from left) Mahuta Moeke, 16, Hezekaia Ormond, 17, Milahn-Grace Te Awhe, 14, (back), Tumatauenga Kete, 16, Erina Kainuku, 13, Kiriwai Komene, 16, and Rereahu Paekau, 14.

A free haircut and a game of fleet-footed footy attracted the interest of rangatahi to the Rangatahi Zone in Bluff on Monday.

Queues of rangatahi lined up at Bluff School for a free haircut offered by a crew of barbers from OnlyFades Barbershop.

Only Fades Barbershop owner and barber Toma Waihirere supervised his contractors while they snipped away providing fades, cuts and a few mullets to a busy stream of excited boys.

The Invercargill-based business was one of over 80 organisations that took part in Rangatahi Zone, offering their services to the annual event in Bluff.

"I thought it was right to give back to the community and get involved.

"This is our third year here; it’s all about the kids, that’s what we are all about.

OnlyFades Barbershop owner Toma Waihirere (back) watches on as barber Vinnie Nahv gives Kobe Ryan, 14, a free haircut.

"If you look around, after these haircuts are done, at the rangatahi zones, you see the smiles on their faces, and you see the impact it makes on them," Mr Waihirere said.

The Tuurama Trust, with the support of local organisations and an army of 120 dedicated volunteers and workers, present the free, two-day festival every year.

It came about after four young men died in a car crash in 2022.

Active Southland ran a Maori ki-o-rahi kemu (game) on the sports field at Bluff School, engaging rangatahi to relish the good weather and strap on their boots, crocs and even go barefoot for the snappy, fast-paced game.

"It’s great to see the rangatahi out here," Active Southland rangatahi adviser Greg Houmakau said.

"They really need positive things to do out here in Bluff and Rangatahi Zone provides that for our kids during the school holidays."