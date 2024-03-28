Recycle South honours staff

Recycle South People and Capability manager Shelley Clark with the 2024 Recycle South award winners at the business’ 50th anniversary celebration in Invercargill on Friday night.PHOTOS: NINA TAPU

Recycle South celebrated its 50th milestone on Friday, honouring staff with a special awards evening.

Staff with mixed abilities were recognised for their hard work and were treated to a glamorous night of dinner and dancing at the Ascot Park Hotel in Invercargill.

Recycle South was developed in 1973 and formed in 1974 as Southland Enterprises Incorporated.

The business ran as a sheltered workshop for people with disabilities in its Gala St premises.

The innovative company is based on Ettrick St and has established a plant at Makarewa.

They have exported more than 200 tonnes of balewrap and drum resin pellets to date.

Due to the company’s development and the staff’s progression in the field of recycling, Recycle South has evolved to pelletising balewrap, drums and milk bottles.

General manager Hamish McMurdo thanks his staff at the Recycle South 50th Anniversary and Awards evening at the Ascot Park Hotel.

Recycle South board of directors incoming chairwoman Thérèse Doyle said the awards night was about recognising the staff and enriching the lives of people with disabilities.

"This gives them a sense of belonging, Recycle South is their family," she said.

Josh Johnson was awarded the Employee of the year plaque and Sandra Wilson was recognised for her 30 years of outstanding service.

The evolution of Recycle South’s practices and expansion of the company was down to the incredible staff, general manager Hamish McMurdo said.

"The work that our staff do brings meaning and connection to our workforce.

"It’s exciting to celebrate the active service of the Southland community."

Mr McMurdo was very grateful to their sponsors including ILT and the Southern Institute of Technology.

"SIT brings enormous value as an education provider.

Josh Johnson and Sandra Wilson are proud award winners at the 50th anniversary celebrations.

"The not-for-profit sector has many challenges but also brings many benefits," he said.

Guests at the event included Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds and mayor Nobby Clark, who presented awards during the night.

- By Nina Tapu