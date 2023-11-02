Referee steps up to test level

Southland rugby referee Cassie Watt (right) was part of an all-New Zealand refereeing trio which officiated last Friday night’s WXV test between Canada and England at Forsyth Barr in Dunedin. Referee Maggie Cogger-Orr (centre) and Lauren Jenner were the other officials on the night. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Southland referee Cassie Watt has moved up another notch in her whistle-blowing career.

Watt was an assistant referee for the test between Canada and England at Forsyth Barr Stadium last Friday night, as part of the WXV series.

England won the game 45-12 after leading 21-5 at halftime.

Watt’s promotion was richly deserved, having been heavily involved in the game for a long time.

While maintaining her role as a teacher at Myross Bush school, she has also served as the referee manager at Rugby Southland, where her contributions had played a pivotal role in nurturing the next generation of rugby officials and promoting the growth of the sport at the grassroots level.

She has also been involved in the Farah Palmer Cup and was an assistant referee for Super Rugby Aupiki.

She really enjoyed the test on Friday night and she was not taking all the credit.

"I am honoured to have had the opportunity to make my test refereeing debut in Dunedin.

"The experiences gained from officiating in these high-profile matches have been invaluable in my journey. I am deeply grateful for the support I’ve received from my colleagues, Rugby Southland, and the rugby community," she said.

Rugby Southland said her journey in rugby officiating continued to serve as an inspiration to aspiring referees, educators, and women in sport.

Her ability to excel both in the classroom and on the rugby field exemplified her dedication and passion for the sport.