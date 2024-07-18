Region embraces art awards

Donna and the Dynamos (from left), Tanya (Alice Hildebrand), Donna (Michelle Lange) and Rosie (Ruth McSoriley) perform in Mamma Mia at Invercargill’s Civic Theatre. Invercargill Musical Theatre is among the nominees for the first Southland Creative Arts Awards. PHOTO: ROBYN EDIE/SUPPLIED

The judges and organisers of the Southland Creative Arts Awards are impressed by the number and quality of nominees.

The event, which aims to celebrate the creative sector, received more than 120 nominations across its 10 categories.

Arts Murihiku chairwoman Becs Amundsen is happy the community has embraced the event.

"I was impressed that there were so many nominations, given that it was the first year," she said.

"And I’m really heartened to see so many people thinking about the creative people that they know, the work that they do and wanting to put them forward and celebrate them."

She said this was the main reason behind the event.

Amundsen said sportspeople had been celebrated for decades and she thought the region’s creative minds also deserved recognition.

The "South Sea Spray — Motupohue" festival is also nominated for a Southland Creative Arts Award. PHOTO: FILE

Plenty of people in the arts did a lot of work that was unseen, she said.

"Like the musical theatre that’s going on at the moment — there’s all the people on the stage, but there’s a whole lot of people who are doing work behind the scenes that make that happen.

"We thought it was a great opportunity to celebrate all of those people, both the people at the front and the people behind the scenes."

Amundsen also wanted judges who had a strong connection with not only the art sector but also the region.

Suzanne Prentice, Nick Tansley and Deborah Wai-Kapohe were Southlanders, and Janet de Wagt had spent many years exhibiting and teaching in the south, she said.

"The selection panel had a difficult task selecting the finalists and an even tougher one identifying the winners.

"We know the huge contribution people make to the arts sector across Murihiku Southland. It was awesome to see so many nominees acknowledged, and we are pleased we will be able to honour many of them as part of the arts awards."

The full list of nominees can be found at artsmurihiku.co.nz/southland-creative-arts-awards-2024.

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner on August 17 at Ascot Park Hotel in Invercargill.