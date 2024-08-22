Repertory to bring classic Greek myth to Invercargill theatre stage

The cast of the play Eurydice, which will be performed by the Invercargill Repertory Society this week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Invercargill director Pip Smith brings to life a reimagining of the classic mythas told through the eyes of its heroine, Eurydice, to Invercargill audiences this week.

A first for Repertory Invercargill, Eurydice brought together contemporary characters, ingenious plot twists, and a fresh look at a timeless love story that was relatable, accessible and, at times, jolly good fun, Smith said.

"I first saw a rehearsed reading of this play in around 2004 put on by Carving in Ice in Hamilton. It wrecked me — I was sobbing by the end and it stayed with me," she said.

It is an intricate play with challenging set and stage design, and Smith said she knew Repertory Invercargill would be able to achieve this show mostly due to having such an excellent set design team and fantastic support with the lighting.

"Repertory has an audience that will enjoy it and has a committee that got behind staging a show like this."

Lydia Blomfield plays Eurydice in her first lead role for Repertory.

■Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl — Repertory Invercargill , 21-24 August, 2024