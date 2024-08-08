Reports of fake police phone calls

Police are aware of reports where people have received a phone call from someone claiming to be a police officer.

The scammer would claim to be from a particular department, tell the person they had been a victim of fraud or scam, and begin to try to obtain further financial information from them, police said.

People had been directed by the person on the phone to go to the bank and withdraw money for evidence of the scam.

New Zealand Police said this was a scam — no legitimate police officer would ever ask people to hand over money for any reason.

Anyone who is a victim of a scam is urged to report it to to police.