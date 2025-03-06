Riverside Speedway to host sprintcar final

Eli Bartley will contest his first Scott Gordon Memorial, here being chased by 96 Samantha Cunningham. PHOTO: DEBRA RACE/SUPPLIED

Aotea Electric Riverside Speedway will host two big open wheel events this weekend — the grand final of the Civil Construction Southern Sprintcar Series and The Scott Gordon Memorial for Six Shooters.

The Southern Sprintcar Series has local driver Jacob McIntyre leading the points table going into the final round at his home track. A Riverside driver has never won this series, and McIntyre will want some strong support to get him across the line, as he holds a slender 5-point margin.

In second is Cromwell driver Mathew Anderson who is the defending champion, and keen to retain his title and spoil the local’s celebrations, while former Southland Sprintcar Champion Shanarrah Stronach, of Cromwell, sits in third place overall, but 8 points adrift of Anderson.

The Winged Warriors will be wanting to put on a show with this being the last round of the series, which has events in Dunedin, Cromwell and Invercargill.

This meeting will also play host to the Scott Gordon Memorial for the Six Shooter class. While Gordon was well known for racing sprintcars, he was one of the driving forces behind getting the Six Shooter class up and running at Riverside, a grade his daughters Emma and Georgia raced in for several seasons.

This has always proved to be a popular event, attracting out-of-town drivers to a meeting that is as much about celebrating Gordon’s life, as it is about racing.

Cromwell is sending a trio of good fast drivers to the event. Samantha Sandford recently featured in The Predator Series at Bay Park Speedway in Tauranga, Blair Smith is fresh off a feature win at Ruapuna Speedway in Christchurch, while George Hedley is the man to beat, having just won the Daryl Ainsley Memorial, the Canterbury Championship and Central Otago Championship.

The locals, including the likes of Danny Livingstone, Jason Jenner, Duane Cracknell, Luke Shearing, Daniel McIntosh, Samantha Cunningham, Eli Bartley, Josh Livingstone and reigning Southland champion Mason Whelan, are all entered and want to ensure this prestigious trophy doesn’t leave Riverside.

The meeting will also have best pairs for Saloons and Productions Saloons as well as other support grades. Racing starts at 2pm.

By Daryl Shuttleworth